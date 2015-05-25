Yamaha FZ6 Fazer (04 - 08) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: FZ6 Fazer S2 600cc 07 - 08FZ6-N/NA 600cc 04 - 07FZ6 S2 600cc 07 - 08FZ6-S/SA Fazer 600cc 04 - 07

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 272
Cover: Paperback
Published: Monday, May 25, 2015
Part Number: M4751
ISBN: 9781785210426
