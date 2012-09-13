Yamaha Raptor 660 & 700 ATVs (01 - 12) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: Raptor 660R YFM660R 660cc 01 - 05Raptor 700R YFM7R 686cc 06 - 12

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages: 240
Cover: Hardback
Published: Thursday, September 13, 2012
Part Number: M2977
ISBN: 9781563929779
