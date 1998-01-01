Yamaha Rhino 700 ATVs 2008 - 2012 Clymer Workshop Manual

By: Clymer

Clymer Manuals Yamaha Rhino 700 Manual

Models Covered

Rhino 700 (2008-2009 and 2011-2012)

Contents

This Yamaha Rhino 700 manual is 420 pages. QUICK REFERENCE DATA CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION Manual organization / Warnings, cautions and notes / Safety / Serial numbers and information labels / Fasteners / Shop supplies / Tools / Measuring tools / Electrical system fundamentals / Service methods / Storage / Specifications Specs CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING Starting the engine / Engine does not start / Poor engine performance / Fuel system / Electronic diagnostic system / Trouble codes / Charging system troubleshooting / Ignition system troubleshooting / Starting system troubleshooting / Engine lubrication / Cylinder leakdown test / Clutch troubleshooting / Transmission troubleshooting / Axles, differential and final drive unit / Drive shafts and middle gear unit Electrical testing / Lighting and signal system troubleshooting / Front suspension and steering / Rear suspension / Brake system / Specifications Specs CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE and TUNE-UP Tune-up / Fuel requirements / Air filter / Engine oil and filter / Engine oil pressure check / Front differential / Final drive oil / Cooling system / Spark plug / Valve clearance / Engine compression check / Fuel hose inspection / Breather hoses inspection Throttle body and air intake joint inspection / Accelerator cable adjustment / Ignition timing inspection / Select lever adjustment / Drive belt inspection / Engine break-in / Specifications Specs CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END AND EXHAUST SYSTEM Exhaust system / Cylinder head / Camshaft and rocker arms / Cam chain and guides / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston and piston rings / Specifications Specs CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE LOWER END Balancer and oil pump gears / Oil pressure relief valve / Cam chain and guides / Crankcase / Crankcase seals and bearings / Relief valve and oil pipe adapter / Crankshaft / Balancer shaft / Oil pump / Middle gear bearing housing / Middle driven pinion gear bearing housing / Middle driven shaft / Middle gear assembly shim and lash adjustment / Universal joint / Shifting check / Specifications Specs CHAPTER SIX / CLUTCH and SHEAVES Drive belt air duct assembly / Drive belt cover / Outer bearing housing / Drive belt / Primary and secondary sheaves / Left crankcase cover / Centrifugal clutch / Specifications Specs CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION and SHIFT MECHANISM Select lever assembly / External shift mechanism / Transmission / Shift drum and forks / Specifications Specs CHAPTER EIGHT / FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM Fuel injection FI / Fuel delivery system tests / Fuel tank / Fuel pump / Fuel level sender / Fuel injection system relay / Throttle body / Fuel rail and fuel injector / Idle speed control unit / Throttle position sensor / Engine control unit ECU / Intake air pressure sensor / Intake air temperature sensor / Coolant temperature sensor / Crankshaft position sensor / Speed sensor / Lean-angle sensor / Rollover valve / Air box / Air intake duct / Accelerator cable / Specifications Specs CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Electrical connectors / Battery / Charging system / Regulator/rectifier / Right crankcase cover, stator coil and crankshaft position sensor / Flywheel, starter clutch and starter clutch gears / Ignition system / Ignition coil / Lean-angle sensor / Ignition timing / Starter / Starter relay / Lighting system / Meter assembly and indicator lights / Four-wheel-drive indicator and relays / Helmet seat belt display / Cooling system / Load control relay / Switches / Diode / Auxiliary DC jack / Fuses / Specifications Specs CHAPTER TEN / LIQUID COOLING and OIL COOLER SYSTEMS Radiator / Cooling fan / Coolant reservoir / Thermostat / Water pump / Oil cooler lines and hoses / Oil cooler / Specifications Specs CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRONT SUSPENSION and STEERING Wheels / hub / Steering knuckle / control arms / Front shock absorbers / Steering wheel / Tie rod boots and tie rod ends / Steering gearbox, steering column and steering shaft / Toe-in adjustment / Tires / Wheel runout / Specifications Specs CHAPTER TWELVE / FRONT AXLES and DIFFERENTIAL Front axle / Front differential Universal joint / Front drive shaft / Specifications Specs CHAPTER THIRTEEN / REAR SUSPENSION Wheels / hub / knuckle / Stabilizer (2008-2009 models) / Rear control arms / Rear shock absorbers / Specifications Specs CHAPTER FOURTEEN / REAR AXLES and FINAL DRIVE Rear axle / Final drive unit / Rear shaft / Specifications Specs CHAPTER FIFTEEN / BRAKES Brake bleeding flushing and draining / Brake pads / caliper / Master cylinder / Parking brake / Parking brake cable / Parking brake lever / Brake disc / Specifications Specs CHAPTER SIXTEEN / BODY Plastic rivets / Blind rivets / Hood / Seats, seat supports and driver seat rail / Rear console / Front console / Corner panels and side panels / Center protector / Left protector / Right protector / Upper instrument panel / Lower instrument panel / Side doors / Seat belts and buckles / Cargo bed / Frame enclosure assembly / Front bumper / Skid plates / Pedal assembly / Floorboard / Specifications Specs INDEX COLOR WIRING DIAGRAMS Models covered: 2008 2009 2011 2012 Yamaha Rhino 700 FI Fuel Injection Injected models Clymer Manuals Yamaha Rhino 700 Manual

