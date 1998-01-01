Yamaha Rhino 700 ATVs 2008 - 2012 Clymer Workshop Manual

SKU:
9781599695419
UPC:
9781599695419
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day.
Weight:
0.74 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.95

Description

By: Clymer

Clymer Manuals Yamaha Rhino 700 Manual

Models Covered
Rhino 700 (2008-2009 and 2011-2012)
 
 
Contents
 
This Yamaha Rhino 700 manual is 420 pages. 
 
QUICK REFERENCE DATA 
 
CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Warnings, cautions and notes / Safety / Serial numbers and information labels / Fasteners / Shop supplies / Tools / Measuring tools / Electrical system fundamentals / Service methods / Storage / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Starting the engine / Engine does not start / Poor engine performance / Fuel system / Electronic diagnostic system / Trouble codes / Charging system troubleshooting / Ignition system troubleshooting / Starting system troubleshooting / Engine lubrication / Cylinder leakdown test / Clutch troubleshooting / Transmission troubleshooting / Axles, differential and final drive unit / Drive shafts and middle gear unit Electrical testing / Lighting and signal system troubleshooting / Front suspension and steering / Rear suspension / Brake system / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE and TUNE-UP
Tune-up / Fuel requirements / Air filter / Engine oil and filter / Engine oil pressure check / Front differential / Final drive oil / Cooling system / Spark plug / Valve clearance / Engine compression check / Fuel hose inspection / Breather hoses inspection Throttle body and air intake joint inspection / Accelerator cable adjustment / Ignition timing inspection / Select lever adjustment / Drive belt inspection / Engine break-in / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END AND EXHAUST SYSTEM
Exhaust system / Cylinder head / Camshaft and rocker arms / Cam chain and guides / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston and piston rings / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE LOWER END
Balancer and oil pump gears / Oil pressure relief valve / Cam chain and guides / Crankcase / Crankcase seals and bearings / Relief valve and oil pipe adapter / Crankshaft / Balancer shaft / Oil pump / Middle gear bearing housing / Middle driven pinion gear bearing housing / Middle driven shaft / Middle gear assembly shim and lash adjustment / Universal joint / Shifting check / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER SIX / CLUTCH and SHEAVES
Drive belt air duct assembly / Drive belt cover / Outer bearing housing / Drive belt / Primary and secondary sheaves / Left crankcase cover / Centrifugal clutch / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION and SHIFT MECHANISM
Select lever assembly / External shift mechanism / Transmission / Shift drum and forks / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER EIGHT / FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM
Fuel injection FI / Fuel delivery system tests / Fuel tank / Fuel pump / Fuel level sender / Fuel injection system relay / Throttle body / Fuel rail and fuel injector / Idle speed control unit / Throttle position sensor / Engine control unit ECU / Intake air pressure sensor / Intake air temperature sensor / Coolant temperature sensor / Crankshaft position sensor / Speed sensor / Lean-angle sensor / Rollover valve / Air box / Air intake duct / Accelerator cable / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Electrical connectors / Battery / Charging system / Regulator/rectifier / Right crankcase cover, stator coil and crankshaft position sensor / Flywheel, starter clutch and starter clutch gears / Ignition system / Ignition coil / Lean-angle sensor / Ignition timing / Starter / Starter relay / Lighting system / Meter assembly and indicator lights / Four-wheel-drive indicator and relays / Helmet seat belt display / Cooling system / Load control relay / Switches / Diode / Auxiliary DC jack / Fuses / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER TEN / LIQUID COOLING and OIL COOLER SYSTEMS
Radiator / Cooling fan / Coolant reservoir / Thermostat / Water pump / Oil cooler lines and hoses / Oil cooler / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRONT SUSPENSION and STEERING
Wheels / hub / Steering knuckle / control arms / Front shock absorbers / Steering wheel / Tie rod boots and tie rod ends / Steering gearbox, steering column and steering shaft / Toe-in adjustment / Tires / Wheel runout / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER TWELVE / FRONT AXLES and DIFFERENTIAL
Front axle / Front differential Universal joint / Front drive shaft / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER THIRTEEN / REAR SUSPENSION
Wheels / hub / knuckle / Stabilizer (2008-2009 models) / Rear control arms / Rear shock absorbers / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER FOURTEEN / REAR AXLES and FINAL DRIVE
Rear axle / Final drive unit / Rear shaft / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER FIFTEEN / BRAKES
Brake bleeding flushing and draining / Brake pads / caliper / Master cylinder / Parking brake / Parking brake cable / Parking brake lever / Brake disc / Specifications Specs
 
CHAPTER SIXTEEN / BODY
Plastic rivets / Blind rivets / Hood / Seats, seat supports and driver seat rail / Rear console / Front console / Corner panels and side panels / Center protector / Left protector / Right protector / Upper instrument panel / Lower instrument panel / Side doors / Seat belts and buckles / Cargo bed / Frame enclosure assembly / Front bumper / Skid plates / Pedal assembly / Floorboard / Specifications Specs
 
INDEX
 
COLOR WIRING DIAGRAMS
 
Models covered: 2008 2009 2011 2012 Yamaha Rhino 700 FI Fuel Injection Injected models 
 
Clymer Manuals Yamaha Rhino 700 Manual

This Yamaha Rhino 700 manual is 420 pages. 

QUICK REFERENCE DATA 

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
Manual organization / Warnings, cautions and notes / Safety / Serial numbers and information labels / Fasteners / Shop supplies / Tools / Measuring tools / Electrical system fundamentals / Service methods / Storage / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
Starting the engine / Engine does not start / Poor engine performance / Fuel system / Electronic diagnostic system / Trouble codes / Charging system troubleshooting / Ignition system troubleshooting / Starting system troubleshooting / Engine lubrication / Cylinder leakdown test / Clutch troubleshooting / Transmission troubleshooting / Axles, differential and final drive unit / Drive shafts and middle gear unit Electrical testing / Lighting and signal system troubleshooting / Front suspension and steering / Rear suspension / Brake system / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE and TUNE-UP
Tune-up / Fuel requirements / Air filter / Engine oil and filter / Engine oil pressure check / Front differential / Final drive oil / Cooling system / Spark plug / Valve clearance / Engine compression check / Fuel hose inspection / Breather hoses inspection Throttle body and air intake joint inspection / Accelerator cable adjustment / Ignition timing inspection / Select lever adjustment / Drive belt inspection / Engine break-in / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER FOUR / ENGINE TOP END AND EXHAUST SYSTEM
Exhaust system / Cylinder head / Camshaft and rocker arms / Cam chain and guides / Valves and valve components / Cylinder / Piston and piston rings / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER FIVE / ENGINE LOWER END
Balancer and oil pump gears / Oil pressure relief valve / Cam chain and guides / Crankcase / Crankcase seals and bearings / Relief valve and oil pipe adapter / Crankshaft / Balancer shaft / Oil pump / Middle gear bearing housing / Middle driven pinion gear bearing housing / Middle driven shaft / Middle gear assembly shim and lash adjustment / Universal joint / Shifting check / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER SIX / CLUTCH and SHEAVES
Drive belt air duct assembly / Drive belt cover / Outer bearing housing / Drive belt / Primary and secondary sheaves / Left crankcase cover / Centrifugal clutch / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER SEVEN / TRANSMISSION and SHIFT MECHANISM
Select lever assembly / External shift mechanism / Transmission / Shift drum and forks / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER EIGHT / FUEL INJECTION SYSTEM
Fuel injection FI / Fuel delivery system tests / Fuel tank / Fuel pump / Fuel level sender / Fuel injection system relay / Throttle body / Fuel rail and fuel injector / Idle speed control unit / Throttle position sensor / Engine control unit ECU / Intake air pressure sensor / Intake air temperature sensor / Coolant temperature sensor / Crankshaft position sensor / Speed sensor / Lean-angle sensor / Rollover valve / Air box / Air intake duct / Accelerator cable / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER NINE / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
Electrical connectors / Battery / Charging system / Regulator/rectifier / Right crankcase cover, stator coil and crankshaft position sensor / Flywheel, starter clutch and starter clutch gears / Ignition system / Ignition coil / Lean-angle sensor / Ignition timing / Starter / Starter relay / Lighting system / Meter assembly and indicator lights / Four-wheel-drive indicator and relays / Helmet seat belt display / Cooling system / Load control relay / Switches / Diode / Auxiliary DC jack / Fuses / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER TEN / LIQUID COOLING and OIL COOLER SYSTEMS
Radiator / Cooling fan / Coolant reservoir / Thermostat / Water pump / Oil cooler lines and hoses / Oil cooler / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER ELEVEN / FRONT SUSPENSION and STEERING
Wheels / hub / Steering knuckle / control arms / Front shock absorbers / Steering wheel / Tie rod boots and tie rod ends / Steering gearbox, steering column and steering shaft / Toe-in adjustment / Tires / Wheel runout / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER TWELVE / FRONT AXLES and DIFFERENTIAL
Front axle / Front differential Universal joint / Front drive shaft / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER THIRTEEN / REAR SUSPENSION
Wheels / hub / knuckle / Stabilizer (2008-2009 models) / Rear control arms / Rear shock absorbers / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER FOURTEEN / REAR AXLES and FINAL DRIVE
Rear axle / Final drive unit / Rear shaft / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER FIFTEEN / BRAKES
Brake bleeding flushing and draining / Brake pads / caliper / Master cylinder / Parking brake / Parking brake cable / Parking brake lever / Brake disc / Specifications Specs

CHAPTER SIXTEEN / BODY
Plastic rivets / Blind rivets / Hood / Seats, seat supports and driver seat rail / Rear console / Front console / Corner panels and side panels / Center protector / Left protector / Right protector / Upper instrument panel / Lower instrument panel / Side doors / Seat belts and buckles / Cargo bed / Frame enclosure assembly / Front bumper / Skid plates / Pedal assembly / Floorboard / Specifications Specs

INDEX

COLOR WIRING DIAGRAMS

Models covered: 2008 2009 2011 2012 Yamaha Rhino 700 FI Fuel Injection Injected models 

Clymer Manuals Yamaha Rhino 700 Manua

View AllClose

Related Products