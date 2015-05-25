Yamaha TDM850, TRX850 & XTZ750 1989 - 1999 Workshop Manual

Complete coverage of your Yamaha TDM850, TRX850 & XTZ750 (89 - 99)

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.

Each Manual includes:

Clear and easy to follow page layout

Full procedures written from hands-on experience

Easy-to-follow photos

Faultfinding information

How to make special tools

Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

What's covered:

TDM850 849cc 91 - 99

TRX850 849cc 96 - 99

XTZ750 Super Tenere 749cc 89 - 95

More Details

Part number: M3540

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

# of pages: 256

ISBN-13: 9781785210112

ISBN-10: 1785210114

UPC: 38345035401

Publication date: Monday, 25 May, 2015

Language: English