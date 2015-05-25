Yamaha TDM850, TRX850 & XTZ750 1989 - 1999 Workshop Manual

Description
Complete coverage of your Yamaha TDM850, TRX850 & XTZ750 (89 - 99)
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes.
Each Manual includes:
Clear and easy to follow page layout
Full procedures written from hands-on experience
Easy-to-follow photos
Faultfinding information
How to make special tools
Colour wiring diagrams (where available)
What's covered:
- TDM850 849cc 91 - 99
- TRX850 849cc 96 - 99
- XTZ750 Super Tenere 749cc 89 - 95
More Details
Part number: M3540
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
# of pages: 256
ISBN-13: 9781785210112
ISBN-10: 1785210114
UPC: 38345035401
Publication date: Monday, 25 May, 2015
Language: English