Yamaha XJ6 & FZ6R (09-15) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: XJ6 N599cc 09 - 15XJ6 SP599cc 13 - 15XJ6 S Diversion599cc 09 - 15XJ6 F Diversion F599cc 10 - 15USFZ6R599cc 09 - 15

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 288

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, May 24, 2015

Part Number: M5889

ISBN: 9780857338891

Author:

Description 1:

XJ6 N599cc 09-15, XJ6 SP599cc 13-15, XJ6 S Diversion599cc 09-15, XJ6 F Diversion F599cc 10-15, USFZ6R 599cc 09-15

Description 2:



Description 3:



Description 4:

