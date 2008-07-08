Yamaha XT & SR125 (82 - 03) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. , Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and , present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear , instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether , you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: SR125 124cc 91 - 03SR125SE 124cc 82 - 85XT125 124cc 82 - 85

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 192

Cover: Paperback

Published: Tuesday, July 8, 2008

Part Number: M1021

ISBN: 9781844257669

Author:

Description 1:

SR125 124cc 91-03, SR125SE 124cc 82-85, XT125 124cc 82-85

Description 2:



Description 3:



Description 4:

