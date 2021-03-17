Yamaha YB100 Singles (73 - 91) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you’re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: YB100 97cc 73 - 91

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages:

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, February 2, 1992

Part Number: M474

ISBN: 9781850108412

Author:

Description 1:

Description 2:



Description 3:



Description 4:

