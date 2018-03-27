Yamaha YZF-R1 Motorcycle (1998-2003) Service Repair Manual

Clymer Manuals motorcycle maintenance troubleshooting and repair shop service manual.Every Clymer manual contains hundreds of original photographs and illustrations developed from a complete disassembly and assembly of a motorcycle. This, in addition to extensive research, allows Clymer to achieve an unmatched level of detail, accuracy and clarity.The step-by-step instructions and two-column text with large print are user-friendly. Bold figure numbers make it easy to quickly match instructions with illustrations and photos. Thumb-tabbed chapters, numbered table of contents and an extensive index make it possible to locate the desired section quickly.

Specific Information:

Exclusions:



Dimensions:

Pages:

Cover:

Published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Part Number: CM398

ISBN: 9780892878925

Author:

Description 1:

Incl. wiring diagrams.

Description 2:

Engines: 998cc, 4-cyl

Description 3:



Description 4:

