2016 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD

2016 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD (9340601001770)

 Product Description

Chevron Marketing, PAL Format, BHE6995, CODE: 9340601001770, Running Time - 1 Hour 40 Minutes + 20 Minutes bonus footage

Relive all the action from the 2016 Australian Muscle Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park.

This almost two-hour DVD includes race highlights from an all-star muscle car racing line up, including Heritage Touring Cars (Group C and A) Australia Trans-Am, Historic Touring Cars (Group N), Group S historic Production Sports Cars and the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series, as well as demonstration runs from historic Sports Sedans and Sports Cars.This almost two-hour DVD includes race highlights from an all- star muscle car racing line up, including Heritage Touring Cars (Group C and A) Australia Trans-Am, Historic Touring Cars (Group N), Group S historic Production Sports Cars and the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series, as well as demonstration runs from historic Sports Sedans and Sports Cars.

Bonus material: 5.0 Litre Touring Car association demonstration and 50th Anniversary Mini, Torana and VL Commodore display laps.

Cat no. BHE6995

 

