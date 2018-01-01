2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters DVD

2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters Highlights, Cat No BHE7699

Relive all the action from the 2017 Australian Muscle Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park. This almost hour and a half DVD includes race highlights from an all-star muscle car racing line up, including Heritage Touring Cars (Group C and A), Historic Touring Cars (Group N), Sports Sedans and the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series, as well as Master Blast demonstration sessions for significant historic cars.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Ford Falcon XR GT victory at Bathurst, the 40th anniversary for the Torana A9X and of course the 1-2 finish for Allan Moffat and Colin Bond in 1977 – plus loads of action and fun as we celebrate some of the history of Australian motorsport and the cars that made it great.