A Guinea To Join (Bill Boldiston) Leather Limited Numbered Edition

Author: Bill Boldiston, Hardbound, 92 Pages ISBN: 9780975721216 **LIMITED LEATHERBOUND EDITION NUMBERED TO 100 COPIES AND SIGNED BY AUTHOR** First Edition, 2004

Starting with the intention to record just the early days of the Vintage Sports Car Club, this book branches out to include the whole of NSW Motor Sport in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Stories including Foleys Hill, Mt Druitt and Bathurst are covered as well as details of some of the more unusual traffic in the city of Sydney within the period.

The stories are told with accuracy and humour providing any reader with an interest in old cars and motor sports some good yarns and a few laughs.

About the Author

Bill Boldiston was born in Melbourne in September 1929. Later, his family moved to Sydney to lease and operate a series of inner city hotels, beginning with 'The Grand' in Hunter Street and ending with 'The Surrey' in King Street, 1947.

Motoring highlights include:

1947 Joined Vintage Sports Car Club of Australia.

1949 Purchased his current 12/50 Alvis.

1950 Founded the Alvis Car Club (Oct). Remained active in motor sport.

1960 Concentrated on family and work commitments.

1975 Returned to active participation in motor sport with restored Alvis.

1979 Bought Triumph Scarab to take racing load off Alvis.

1982 Established Alvis Car Club 'Soup Run' from Medlow Bath.

1988 Competed in Australian Bi-Centennial Rally with the Alvis.

1988 Purchased enough Amilcar components to build car.

1990 Completed first Amilcar and wrote book The Amilcar In NSW.

1993 Invented the Bol d'Or to liven up regularity motoring events.

1994 Drove in Amilcar Rally, Bordeaux, France.

2000 Completed second Amilcar (supercharged C4/CGSs).

2004 Wrote A Guinea to Join, history of early V.S.C.C. and N.S.W. Motor Sport.

2005 Completing book, Sydney Jazz - The Vintage Years (which includes vintage cars).