Allis-Chalmers Tractors - Farm Tractor Color History

Text by C.H.Wendel, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780879386283, First Published, 1992

Chalmers is one of the stalwart American agricultural manufacturers with a history stretching back to the breaking of the vast prairie soil.

That history includes the famous Advance-Rumely and Monarch makes in its lineage.

The names are all part of our farm heritage: Allis-Chalmers' tractors and All-Crop harvesters painted in their vivid trademark Persian Orange. Advance-Rumely's sturdy and long-lived OilPull tractors.

And Monarch's go-anywhere treaded crawlers.

Allis-Chalmers Tractors is the first color history of the development of the tractors, threshers, harvesters, and implements that helped revolutionize agriculture from 1857 to today.