Allis-Chalmers Tractors - Farm Tractor Color History

Allis-Chalmers Tractors - Farm Tractor Color History (9780879386283)

Motorbooks
9780879386283
New
0.95 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Text by C.H.Wendel, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780879386283, First Published, 1992

Chalmers is one of the stalwart American agricultural manufacturers with a history stretching back to the breaking of the vast prairie soil.

That history includes the famous Advance-Rumely and Monarch makes in its lineage.

The names are all part of our farm heritage: Allis-Chalmers' tractors and All-Crop harvesters painted in their vivid trademark Persian Orange. Advance-Rumely's sturdy and long-lived OilPull tractors.

And Monarch's go-anywhere treaded crawlers.

Allis-Chalmers Tractors is the first color history of the development of the tractors, threshers, harvesters, and implements that helped revolutionize agriculture from 1857 to today.

