In this revealing book, tractor expert Jonathan Whitlam covers the full history of the development of Lamborghini tractors. First produced in 1948, the Lamborghini tractor brand soon gained a reputation for innovation. First powered by Morris engines, technical innovations soon led to the tractors being sold worldwide. Although Ferruccio Lamborghini decided to turn to the development of the now famous Lamborghini sports cars, the tractors continued under new ownership and went from strength to strength.

The book shows how new designs and developments were introduced by the new owners, including revolutionary changes introduced in the 1980s. Lamborghini tractors stood out from the crowd, not only for their powerful six-cylinder engines but also their distinctive styling. Developments continued into the 1990s with the addition of sophisticated electronics, as well as constantly variable transmission. Including previously unpublished images of early Lamborghini tractors and drawing on original archive sources, this is the most complete, concise account of one of the world's most revolutionary tractor brands.