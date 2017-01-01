  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)

Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)
  • Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)
  • Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)
  • Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)
Images Publishing
US$69.26
Stock Code SKU:
9781864707304
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: David Dowsey, ISBN: 9781864707304, Hardbac, Published in 2017, 352 pages

For a century now the Aston Martin name has been synonymous with performance, style and sophistication. Perhaps more than any other luxury car it possesses a mystique and charisma that have established it as a cultural icon and the pinnacle of automotive ingenuity. Yet the brand's survival has not always been assured. That Aston Martins are still being produced today is testament to the power of the name and what it represents to car lovers worldwide.

In Aston Martin: Power, Beauty and Soul, author David Dowsey explores the colourful history of Aston Martin, from its humble beginnings in a London garage in 1913, to its takeover by the Ford Motor Company in 1987 and sale in 2007. Many of those intimately involved at the various stages of the car's history offer fascinating insights into the development of the Aston Martin and amusing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Mike Harbar s delightful renderings add a charming bespoke dimension to the book. With lush full-color photography, comprehensive specifications of every model from the early DB right up to the V8 Vantage Roadster, and production statistics and racing results,Aston Martin: Power, Beauty and Soul is an indispensable reference for motor enthusiasts and a book that truly does justice to the Aston Martin name.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition) to your wish list.