Aston Martin: Power, Beauty, Soul (Second Edition)

Author: David Dowsey, ISBN: 9781864707304, Hardbac, Published in 2017, 352 pages

For a century now the Aston Martin name has been synonymous with performance, style and sophistication. Perhaps more than any other luxury car it possesses a mystique and charisma that have established it as a cultural icon and the pinnacle of automotive ingenuity. Yet the brand's survival has not always been assured. That Aston Martins are still being produced today is testament to the power of the name and what it represents to car lovers worldwide.

In Aston Martin: Power, Beauty and Soul, author David Dowsey explores the colourful history of Aston Martin, from its humble beginnings in a London garage in 1913, to its takeover by the Ford Motor Company in 1987 and sale in 2007. Many of those intimately involved at the various stages of the car's history offer fascinating insights into the development of the Aston Martin and amusing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Mike Harbar s delightful renderings add a charming bespoke dimension to the book. With lush full-color photography, comprehensive specifications of every model from the early DB right up to the V8 Vantage Roadster, and production statistics and racing results,Aston Martin: Power, Beauty and Soul is an indispensable reference for motor enthusiasts and a book that truly does justice to the Aston Martin name.