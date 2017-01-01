Buying And Maintaining A 126 S-Class Mercedes

Author: Nik Greene, Softbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9781785002441, First Edition, 2017

The Mercedes 126 S-Class of 1979-91 remains the most successful premium-class saloon in the company's history and is considered by many to be one of the best cars in the world.

More than quarter of a century after the last one left the factory, over a quarter of all 126s remain registered throughout the world.

This book will enable you to avoid the most common pitfalls and faults that otherwise can ruin the ownership of a Sonderklasse Mercedes.

Packed with the sort of advice only normally obtainable from years of experience, it will act as your own personal marque expert:

How to choose the right model for you

A detailed guide to buying the best car at the right price Specifications and valuations

How to keep your 126 fresh and reliable

Covering all the 126 models and illustrated with more than 350 colour photographs, this book will be a valuable addition to the bookshelf of anyone owning, or aspiring to own, the 126 Mercedes.

Author Nik Greene has written many feature articles and regular copy for classic car and club magazines in the UK and France; this is his first car book.

When not working as a criminologist he prefers to spend his time in the Limousin area of France where he has a property with ample barn and workshop space for his cars.

Apart from a rare Mercedes 560SE and the Mercedes G-Wagen, his stable also includes several classic Citroëns and Renaults.