Buying and Maintaining a Modern Traditional Morgan

Buying and Maintaining a Modern Traditional Morgan

Crowood
Author: David Wellings, ISBN: 9781785003776, paperback, published in 2018, 182 pages

From 1997, traditional four-wheeled Morgans were modernized with superformed aluminium wings, a stainless steel bulkhead, stainless exhausts, and alterations to the body tub that provided longer doors, an increase in interior width, and a roll hoop under the dashboard. Buying and Maintaining a Modern Traditional Morgan provides practical advice on choosing, running and even modifying one of these exceptional cars, including full technical specifications of each model since 1997. Topics covered in the book include: buying your first Morgan, and the variations available; making the best of the cockpit area and optimizing comfort; staying dry in the rain and protecting the bodywork from wear and tear; Morgan suspension, the practicalities and the modifications available; service and maintenance for the home mechanic and, finally, a practical guide to touriing holidays in a Morgan. Includes a Foreword by Steve Morris. Superbly illustrated with 251 colour photographs.

