  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Custom Air Suspension - SpeedPro Series

Custom Air Suspension - SpeedPro Series

Hover over image to zoom

  • Custom Air Suspension - SpeedPro Series
Veloce Publishing
US$46.16
Stock Code SKU:
9781787111790
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author - Julian Edgar ISBN - 9781787111790 Paperback 64 Pages

A step-by-step guide to DIY air suspension for your road car. Manufacturers like Mercedes, Tesla, Audi and Cadillac choose air suspension because they can achieve the highest quality in ride and handling, but until now, there hasn't been a book that shows you how to get the best from aftermarket air suspension for your road car. This book covers both theory and practice - from the technical advantages of air suspension through to detailed coverage of the development, installation and tuning of a custom air suspension system. It looks at wiring and plumbing, covers a brilliant new low cost electronic air suspension controller, and even shows how to source low-cost components from cars originally sold with air suspension. Want to buy an air suspension kit off the shelf? That's covered as well, with the six key questions to ask before buying. Whether you're after the best ride and handling, or simply like being able to raise or lower your car at the turn of a knob, this book will show you how to do it.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Custom Air Suspension - SpeedPro Series to your wish list.