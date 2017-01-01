Custom Air Suspension - SpeedPro Series

Author - Julian Edgar ISBN - 9781787111790 Paperback 64 Pages

A step-by-step guide to DIY air suspension for your road car. Manufacturers like Mercedes, Tesla, Audi and Cadillac choose air suspension because they can achieve the highest quality in ride and handling, but until now, there hasn't been a book that shows you how to get the best from aftermarket air suspension for your road car. This book covers both theory and practice - from the technical advantages of air suspension through to detailed coverage of the development, installation and tuning of a custom air suspension system. It looks at wiring and plumbing, covers a brilliant new low cost electronic air suspension controller, and even shows how to source low-cost components from cars originally sold with air suspension. Want to buy an air suspension kit off the shelf? That's covered as well, with the six key questions to ask before buying. Whether you're after the best ride and handling, or simply like being able to raise or lower your car at the turn of a knob, this book will show you how to do it.