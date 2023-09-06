CT-SA500 | 9781613255803 | In How to Install Air Ride Suspension Systems, air ride veteran Kevin Whipps walks you through everything you need to know about installing an air suspension onto pretty much anything.

Learn everything there is to know about how to install a versatile and capable air ride system. Air suspension used to be expensive, difficult to install, and complex to understand. However, that was years ago. Today, thanks to kits made for virtually every make and model of car and truck, plus the popularization of automatic levelling kits, it’s easier than ever to take a vehicle and put it on the ground. With properly installed air ride suspension, you can set the height wherever you like, lay your ride on the asphalt when you want, and even tear through the corners like you’re driving a slot car. However, here’s the most important part: it’s just cool. Having an airbagged vehicle isn’t restricted to one vehicle class or another. While it originally became popular with mini trucks, it soon caught on with street rods, cars, and motorcycles, and even traditional lowriders have embraced the scene. That’s because where previous adjustable suspensions had their problems, air ride setups are quite often cleaner and easier to maintain. It all depends on how it’s installed and how you manage it. In How to Install Air Ride Suspension Systems, air ride veteran Kevin Whipps walks you through everything you need to know about installing an air suspension onto pretty much anything. After going through the basics of each component, he explains how they all work in harmony in easy-to-understand terms that make it simple for even the mechanically challenged to grasp. By the end of it all, you’ll know more about air suspension than you thought was possible and have a clear understanding of what you need to do to bag your ride.