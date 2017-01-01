High-Performance Diesel Builder's Guide (Covers GM, Ford & Dodge)

The photos in this edition are black and white.

High-Performance Diesel Builder's Guide is the first book to explain how modern diesel engines work and how to safely enhance power and performance.

The book covers all aspects of the modern turbocharged diesel engine: intake system, camshaft, cylinder heads, fuel system, combustion chambers, transmissions, and gearing. In addition, this book provides advice on many aspects of tuning your diesel engine from Gale Banks. Author Joe Pettitt, Banks, and other industry experts guide novice and expert diesel enthusiasts alike. The book covers airflow components, including the turbocharger and intercooler, using electronic tuners, and choosing between nitrous oxide and propane injection. An in-depth chapter focuses on engine thermodynamics, using simple terms, diagrams, and charts to explain and illustrate the concepts and principles.

Popular turbo diesel engines are covered including Ford Power Stroke, GM Duramax, and Dodge Cummins B and ISB.

Pages: 144

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 325 b/w

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613250624

Product Code: SA129P

Author: Joe Pettitt