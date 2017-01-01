How to Restore Classic Car Interiors Enthusiast's Restoration Manual

Authors / Contributors: Peter Steinfurth, Oldtimer Markt and Tobias Zoporowski, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849832, First Published, March 2017

Here is the ultimate resource packed with restoration know-how on all kinds of interior fittings in your classic car.

Starting with an initial cleaning, this new volume produced in close cooperation with the editors of Europe s largest vintage car magazine OLDTIMER MARKT, provides easy-to-follow guidance on the repair and renovate carpets, headlinings, seats, wood and synthetic material parts, instruments, steering wheels: even how to succeed in making your radio sound just like new!

A special chapter is dedicated to the reproduction of parts on a 3D printer.