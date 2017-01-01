  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

How to Restore Classic Car Interiors Enthusiast's Restoration Manual

How to Restore Classic Car Interiors (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual) (9781845849832)

Hover over image to zoom

  • How to Restore Classic Car Interiors (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual) (9781845849832)
  • How to Restore Classic Car Interiors (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual) (9781845849832)
Veloce Publishing
US$69.26
Stock Code SKU:
9781845849832
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors / Contributors: Peter Steinfurth, Oldtimer Markt and Tobias Zoporowski, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849832, First Published, March 2017

Here is the ultimate resource packed with restoration know-how on all kinds of interior fittings in your classic car.

Starting with an initial cleaning, this new volume produced in close cooperation with the editors of Europe s largest vintage car magazine OLDTIMER MARKT, provides easy-to-follow guidance on the repair and renovate carpets, headlinings, seats, wood and synthetic material parts, instruments, steering wheels: even how to succeed in making your radio sound just like new!

A special chapter is dedicated to the reproduction of parts on a 3D printer.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the How to Restore Classic Car Interiors Enthusiast's Restoration Manual to your wish list.