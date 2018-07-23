How to Restore & Improve Classic Car Suspension, Steering & Wheels (Enthusiast's Restoration Manual)

Paperback, Published in 2018,

This comprehensive manual provides professional but easy-to-follow know-how on how to restore, improve and maintain your classic car’s suspension, steering and wheels.

This book will familiarise you with the components of your car’s suspension and steering systems and their construction, it also takes a detailed look at refurbishing wheels and the choice of tyres. The relevant restoration techniques are fully explained and illustrated with detailed step-by-step photography.

The book is a new title in Veloce’s Enthusiast’s Restoration Manual series, and is based on articles from Europe’s leading classic car magazine OLDTIMER MARKT.