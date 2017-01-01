Jim Clark (Eric Dymock)

Author Eric Dymock, ISBN: 9780957458550, Hardback, 176 pages, Published in 2017

Celebrating the life and achievements of Jim Clark (1936-1968), Formula 1 World Champion 1963 and 1965, this book details his place in motor racing history and his total command at the wheel. Eric Dymock portrays him as an individual, nail-biting, insecure yet along with Juan Manuel Fangio the greatest driver ever. From a Scottish farming family Clark rewrote the annals of American racing at Indianapolis, second at his first attempt in 1963, winning in 1965. Seemingly equal to the odds of the most dangerous eight years at the top of motor racing, Clark died in an unlikely accident in a minor race at Hockenheim on April 7 1968. Genius at the wheel was not enough. Rivals' campaigns for safety saved countless lives on and off the track.

Classic Cars nominated Jim Clark Book of the Month: "Rich with anecdotal reminiscences from those who raced with Jim Clark. Dymock has clearly done his research and brings riveting details alive." Five stars.

Motor Sport Andrew Frankel: "I thought I'd reached the stage when I'd read as many words about Jim Clark as my lifetime would stand. Not so. Dymock's book compelling, not least because its story is told with clear affection that stops short of fawning adulation. An engrossing read."

The Automobile: "...compulsive reading and thoroughly recommended". Classic and Sportscar: Jim Clark is Best Book of the Year: "Eric Dymock's celebration of Jim Clark a totally inspired publication. The combination of handsome layout, Dymock's elegant prose and the personal insight into life of Scottish racing legend great value.

Clark's close friend Ian Scott Watson, wrote in Scottish Field: "The sort of book you will not lay down until you have read it cover to cover; the definitive book on Jim Clark. A remarkable tribute not only to Jim but to its author."

Walter Hayes, Vice President Public Affairs at Ford, played an important role in Jim Clark's career wrote: "I finished it very late last night (couldn't put it down until the last page arrived) and decided that nobody will ever better define Jimmy or, for that matter any great racing driver. Best of all the Clark family will like what you have done."

Great American Dan Gurney: "Your beautiful Jim Clark book has arrived. I am terribly moved not only by the way in which you included me, but by all the memories it managed to evoke." Gurney sent copies to friends.

Sally Stokes: "What a magnificent piece of writing. I know Jimmy would be touched by such a tribute."

In 2004 the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers, honouring Scots who have achieved excellence in the field of motoring, presented Eric Dymock with the Jim Clark Memorial Award.