Lancia Delta Integrale

Lancia Delta Integrale (9781787110762)

Author: Peter Collins, ISBN: 9781787110762, Hardcover book published in 2017

This book records the complete history of the Lancia Delta integrale - one of the best known and most successful rally cars of all time. This brand new, updated edition includes the background and history of the model, the complete story of the road cars, and covers all the special editions of the integrale - a vital aspect of the story. The integrale's motorsport history is featured, detailing events, along with the development of factory prepared integrales. Valuable information was provided by Sergio Limone, the chief engineer, and the late Giorgio Pianta, the chief test driver, from Turin in Italy. These cars are now highly sought-after, and are turning ever more heads as the years pass. This book, produced in full colour with original photographs, is a fitting tribute to this iconic car.

