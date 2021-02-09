Lancia Delta HF 4WD & Integrale - 1987 to 1994 (Essential Buyer's Guide)

Author:  Paul Baker, Paperback, published in 2021, 96 pages

This guide tells you everything you need to know when considering a potential purchase of the car that evolved to become the powerful, technically complex and aggressive Lancia Delta Integrale EVO, a car that consistently won the Rally World Championship from 1987 to 1992, and has now attained cult status. Fully illustrated, with a unique evaluation guide, and valuable advice on cost, documentation, restoration, club support and more, this Essential Buyer's Guide provides you with practical information from a marque expert on how to seek out a good example.

