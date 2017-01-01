Lotus 18 - the autobiography of Stirling Moss's '912'

Author: Ian Wagstaff, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781907085031, First Edition, September, 2017

This is the full biography of Stirling Moss' Lotus 18, chassis number 912. It is the car that drove him to two famous Grand Prix victories, first in Monaco and later at the Nurburgring.

You'll get the full story on both of these incredible victories. The accounts include Moss' own recollections of the win, and what it was like racing against the likes of Rob Walker. Moss also retells his experience in the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, a victory that would mark his last World Championship Formula 1 victory.

912's entire 1961 season, including seven other World Championship F1 races, is cover in immaculate detail, and is presented with over 300 period photographs (many of which have never been published), and a full portfolio of studio photography of this amazing Lotus 18.