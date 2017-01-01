Petter Solberg: 110 Per Cent

Authors: Petter Solberg and Geir Svardal, Hardbound, 285 Pages, ISBN: 9788251622332, First Edition, 2005 - English language edition

Petter Solberg is probably our greatest sports hero today.

Through years of goal-oriented hard work, the young boy from the Solberg farm outside of Spydeberg, Ostfold has fulfilled his life's greatest wish: to be world champion in rally.

Today the golden boy is a multimillionaire and an international celebrity.

Geir Svardal has written innumerable articles about rally and other forms of motor sport for a number of newspapers and magazines.

He has also written the sports books 60 years of Norwegian motor-sport and Paralympies '94.

Petter drove in the Norwegian Rally Championship in 1997 and 1998, and they became well-acquainted through Svardal's job as a car reporter and TV commentator.

Today the . author writes mainly about cars and boats for the Norwegian magazine Vi Menu, bur he also works for Mann and Auto, Moto: and Sport.

Pettey is a fighter. The above picture is taken at Oslo Boxing Club in October, '003.