Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788877921536
UPC:
9788877921536
MPN:
9788877921536
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
  • Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017) (9788877921536)
$190.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Italian & English text (at the back of the book, see images)

The volume traces the entire history of Alfa Romeo through the analysis of the most stimulating events, linked to the most famous models, but also to the men - from top-level managers to lesser-known technicians - who with their decisions have influenced the fate of the "Biscione". The work is accompanied by illustrations granted by the Alfa Romeo Documentation Center in Arese, as well as specific images dedicated to some famous cars that are part of the "Righini Collection"

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2017
Pages:
320
Author:
D. Buzzonetti
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Alfa Romeo Alfetta (Italian Text) (9788879111256) - front Alfa Romeo Alfetta (Italian Text) (9788879111256) - back

Alfa Romeo Alfetta (Italian Text)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$79.95
Le Vetture Che Hanno Fatto La Storia, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9788879111256, 1st Edition, 1994 (Italian Text Only) Quando nel 1972 l'Alfa Romeo present?) ufficialmente l'Alfetta, ii nostro Paese...