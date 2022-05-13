Alfa Romeo Automobili Per Passione Da 110 Anni (English & Italian text, D. Buzzonetti 2017)

Italian & English text (at the back of the book, see images)

The volume traces the entire history of Alfa Romeo through the analysis of the most stimulating events, linked to the most famous models, but also to the men - from top-level managers to lesser-known technicians - who with their decisions have influenced the fate of the "Biscione". The work is accompanied by illustrations granted by the Alfa Romeo Documentation Center in Arese, as well as specific images dedicated to some famous cars that are part of the "Righini Collection"