Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera The Last of the Evolution (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Tony Corlett, ISBN: 9781787110977, Reprinted in March 2017, Paperback, 160 pages

Foreword by Peter W. Schutz

The last of the line to carry the factory designation "911", many Porsche enthusiasts feel that the 3.2 Carrera of 1984 to 1989 is THE classic iteration of the Porsche 911: a pure, efficient, involving, and superbly engineered sports car.

Tony Corlett, arch-enthusiast, and 911 3.2 Register Secretary of the Porsche Club Great Britain, takes the reader on a fascinating journey of discovery in his quest to share his vast knowledge and boundless enthusiasm for the model. The ideal companion for owners and would be owners, this book is the complete guide to the 3.2 Camera's evolution, including design, production, engineering, and an in-depth look behind the scenes at Porsche's Zuffenhausen factory in Stuttgart. Also featured are specifications, a guide to chassis numbers, colour chart, driving impressions on road and track, a comparison with Ferrari, and much more.

With a foreword by Peter W. Schutz, ex Porsche AG Chairman, and saviour of the 911, this is the ultimate source book on the 911 3.2 Can-era, arguably, the greatest 911 of all.

About the author

Tony Corlett has been a sports car enthusiast for many years during which he's owned Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Lotus, McLaren & Porsche models.

With an architectural and engineering background, Tony has an intense interest in engineering quality and inspired design, making his enthusiasm for the Porsche 911 entirely understandable. Tony is the 911 3.2 Register Secretary of the Porsche Club Great Britain, and has been working towards producing this exacting book on the Carrera for some considerable time.

Tony lives on the Isle of Man and amongst other interests - including writing, photography and designing houses - he collects classic and sports cars. Tony's cars are chosen carefully; he currently has three Porsche icons in his collection.