Porsche Boxster & Cayman - The 987 Series 2005 to 2012

Author: Brian Long, ISBN: 9781787110816, Harcover Book published in 2017, 176 pages

The 987-series built on the success of the original Boxster, and also spawned a new coupe version called the Cayman. In true Porsche tradition, the model was subjected to a programme of continuous development and allowed to evolve, with increasingly sportier versions following year after year. Told by a leading marque authority, this is the definitive story of Porsche's affordable two-seater models from prototype stage to 2012, which signalled the end of the 987's run. The work is complete with factory-sourced images and details of the cars sold in all major markets.