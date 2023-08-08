Porsche Boxster and Cayman - The 981 Series 2012 to 2016

The full history of Porsche's 981-type Boxster and Cayman lines, written with the help of the factory by an acknowledged marque expert.

The definitive history of the Porsche 981-series Boxsters and Caymans, with all major markets looked at in detail to cover all variants and to put the story into perspective. Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography sourced from the factory, this book serves as the perfect guide to this generation of open and closed cars in all its forms. Written by an acknowledged Porsche expert, with the full co-operation of the factory.

The definitive history of the 981-type Boxster and Cayman

Written with the full co-operation of the factory

Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography

The latest book in Veloce's acclaimed 'Boxster & Cayman' series

An ideal reference source for owners and enthusiasts

All major markets covered

Standard paint and trim combinations for each year

Both road and racing models covered

Detailed appendices providing production numbers, specs and range details

Written by an acknowledged expert on the marque