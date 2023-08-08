Description
The full history of Porsche's 981-type Boxster and Cayman lines, written with the help of the factory by an acknowledged marque expert.
The definitive history of the Porsche 981-series Boxsters and Caymans, with all major markets looked at in detail to cover all variants and to put the story into perspective. Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography sourced from the factory, this book serves as the perfect guide to this generation of open and closed cars in all its forms. Written by an acknowledged Porsche expert, with the full co-operation of the factory.
The definitive history of the 981-type Boxster and Cayman
Written with the full co-operation of the factory
Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography
The latest book in Veloce's acclaimed 'Boxster & Cayman' series
An ideal reference source for owners and enthusiasts
All major markets covered
Standard paint and trim combinations for each year
Both road and racing models covered
Detailed appendices providing production numbers, specs and range details
Written by an acknowledged expert on the marque
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Porsche Boxster and Cayman - The 981 Series 2012 to 2016
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
192
|
Author:
|
Brian Long
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186