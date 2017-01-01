  Loading... Please wait...

Rolls-Royce Sliver Spirit & Sliver Spur Bentley Mulsanne, Eight Classic Reprint Series

Rolls-Royce Sliver Spirit & Sliver Spur Bentley Mulsanne, Eight Classic Reprint Series

Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Malcolm Bobbitt, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110960,   March 2017 reprint

Introduced in 1980, the Silver Spirit and Bentley Mulsanne are the most successful post-war Rolls-Royces, and their longevity means ownership of these fine cars is both an enjoyable and practical proposition.

This book, fully illustrated with contemporary photographs, tells the complete history of these cars, and examines their design and development, as well as a full technical appraisal and helpful ownership information.

