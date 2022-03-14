The Spirit of the Age - The definitive history of the Rolls-Royce and Bentley four-door saloons built from 1980 to 1998 (Davide Bassoli)

This definitive book covers the story of the Rolls-Royce and Bentley four-door saloons built from 1980 to 1998, also known as SZ series. Written by Davide Bassoli following five years of research, ‘The Spirit of the Age’ provides a complete description of the four series of the Silver Spirit and Silver Spur, with reported all the modifications.

Also covered in this book are the Mulsanne, the Mulsanne Turbo, the Turbo R, the Eight, the Mulsanne S, the Touring Limousine, the Brooklands, the Flying Spur, the Turbo S, the Silver Dawn, the Silver Spur with division, the Park Ward, and the final editions.

The book describes the absolute quality pursued during the building in Crewe of these cars, which was the basis of the success of the SZ series, and includes specific chapters about the turbocharged Bentley versions, the special editions, and the Hooper and Jankel conversions.

The features of the book include:

262 pages

360 colour pictures, many of them previously unreleased

24 drawings, 19 tables

A colour folding cut-away of the Silver Spirit

Historical section for each SZ series

A dedicated chapter about the SZ series colour range with reproduced 51 paint samples and 40 leather and cloth samples

A chapter about the bespoke extras

A chapter about the special editions

A chapter about the Hooper and Jankel conversions

A market analysis of the SZ series

Dimensions 320 x 243 mm (12¾ x 9 in.)

ISBN 9788894456714