Stars & Cars: Mythical Pairings

Author: Jacques Braunstein, Format: Hardback, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9781781316764, Size: 9.055 in x 11.811 in / 230 mm x 300 mm, Published: May. 4, 2017

Steve McQueen. A Ford Mustang. And San Francisco. The ten-minute pursuit in Bullitt has remained the definitive movie car chase for nearly fifty years. Iconic moments from cinematic history do not get much better than this.



Stars & Cars is a celebration of the most unforgettable automotive moments in film, TV, and popular culture. Lavishly illustrated, it brings together the iconic cars that made an impact on our collective psyche, and the stars – the actors, musicians, writers, and painters – who drove, raced, collected, re-painted, crashed, or simply loved them to an obsessional degree.From James Dean and his ill-fated Porsche Spyder to the greatest Aston Martin moments in the Bond movies, from the heroic Minis in The Italian Job, to the eye-popping paint jobs on the psychedelic limos commissioned by The Beatles – all of the greatest collaborations between stars and cars are featured in the pages of this book.

Perfect for lovers of retro TV series’ or the Hollywood greats, American muscle cars or classic European roadsters, Bond films or Batman, Fast & Furious or Frank Sinatra, with over 150 stunning images, expert text and achingly cool anecdotes, this is the perfect reference for all movie and motor fans.

About The Author

Jacques Braunstein, a journalist at GQ and former editor-in-chief at Technikart, is the author of two graphic novels as well as one novel. He used to drive a Lancia coupé 1970 and then an Audi Quattro 1984 before giving up and buying a motorcycle like most Parisians.