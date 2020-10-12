Karl Ludvigsen's Fast Friends - Stars and Heroes in the World of Cars

  • Karl Ludvigsen's Fast Friends - Stars and Heroes in the World of Cars (9783667114570)
Description

Published in 2019, flexibound, 208 pages

Automotive journalist Karl Ludvigsen, born in 1934 in the USA and one of the greats in automobile history, opens his archives in this book. In more than 50 years as a motor journalist, author, and an automobile historian, he has accumulated a comprehensive knowledge of his subject, and has met all the prominent figures of the automobile's golden age.

In this book we meet Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart, Juan Manuel Fangio, Bruce McLaren, Emerson Fittipaldi, Dan Gurney and many more. A look in 'Ludvigsens rear-view mirror' takes us back to a time when cars definitely had combustion engines, when motor races were life and death struggles, and groundbreaking successes were made in the fields of safety, design and technology.

