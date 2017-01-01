  Loading... Please wait...

The Amilcar in New South Wales - Numbered Signed Paperback Edition

The Amilcar in New South Wales - Numbered Signed Paperback Edition (9780908048137)

  The Amilcar in New South Wales - Numbered Signed Paperback Edition (9780908048137)
Murray Child, Sydney
US$115.50
9780908048137
Used
1.00 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
1
Options available
 Product Description

Author: Bill Boldiston, Softbound, 152 Pages, ISBN: 9780908048137,First Edition, 1992 ** VERY RARE LIMITED SIGNED AND NUMBERED EDITION - NUMBER 153 of 200**(BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION)

