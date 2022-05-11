Roy Salvadori - Racing Driver - 1st Edition (Signed by Roy Salvadori)

Description

By Roy Salvadori and Anthony Pritchard, Hardbound, 249 Pages, ISBN: 9780850596342

, 1st Edition, 1985

Second Hand book in very good condition !

 

As a racing driver during the 1950s and '60s, Roy Salvadori attracted great publicity, partly through his sheer 'press-on' bravado, partly because he had more than his fair share of accidents, but above all because he was highly successful. He was also extremely versatile, being able to switch from driving one type of car to another without hesitation, and achieved victory in many different classes of motor sport.

Roy was born in 1922 and his racing career started in 1946. He first began to attract public attention in the early 1950s, driving Connaughts and then Aston Martins and Maseratis. He was a member of the works Cooper team for three seasons and raced alongside such names as Moss, Brabham, Brooks, Hawthorn and Graham Hill. In the 1960s he was responsible for the negotiations which led to the sale of the Cooper Car Company to the Sicff Group and for two seasons he was racing manager of the Cooper-Maserati Formula 1 team. When he left the team Roy acquired a majority shareholding in the famous racing garage of Thomson and Taylor (Brooklands) Ltd, but in 1974 he decided to retire and lived in Monte Carlo where his principal pastime was sailing.

Written in his own words, this book recaptures all the excitement and drama of the days when racing cars were really cars, and it will appeal to all motor sport enthusiasts.

Roy's co-author the late Anthony Pritchard, a solicitor by profession, has written many books on motor racing. He was also the publisher of Vintage Aircraft magazine and regularly flew from Booker airfield near his home in Bourne End, Bucks.

 

