The Complete Book Of BMW Motorcycles - Every Model Since 1923

The Complete Book Of BMW Motorcycles - Every Model Since 1923

Motorbooks
US$69.26
9780760347270
New
2.30 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Ian Falloon, Hardbound, 288 pages, ISBN: 9780760347270, First Edition, December 2015

The Complete Book of BMW Motorcycles is a thorough year-by-year guide to every production machine ever built by Germany's leading motorcycle manufacturer. All the classic bikes are here--pre-World War II BMWs such as the R5 that defined performance in that era; the military R12 that carried the Wehrmacht as it blitzkrieged its way across Europe; the Earles-forked R69S that offered the perfect platform for mounting a Steib sidecar; the R90S cafe racer; the K1 "flying brick"; and the GS (Gelände Sport) series that launched a dual-sport revolution, right up to today's world-class S1000RR.

All of BMW's bike families are covered--the side-valve machines from the early years, the early overhead-valve performance bikes, the postwar Airheads and Oilheads, the four- and six-cylinder touring bikes, the early pushrod singles, the modern overhead-cam singles, the latest parallel twins, and inline four-cylinder sport bikes. From the first model, the R32 that launched BMW's motorcycle dynasty, to the latest (and fastest) model, the World-Superbike-dominating S1000RR, The Complete Book of BMW Motorcycles captures nearly a century of motorcycling excellence with a combination of historic and contemporary photos.

Complete technical specifications for each model make this book a must-have for any serious BMW aficionado. Don't miss the most thorough reference to these outstanding German motorcycles available today!

