The Complete Book Of The Porsche 911 - Every Model Since 1964 (2019 reprint)

Description

Author: Randy Leffingwell, Hardbound, ISBN: 9780760365038, published / reprinted in 2019, Number of pages: 344

Porsche's fabled 911 represents the ultimate expression of Ferdinand Porsche's original vision of the perfect sports car. In The Complete Book of Porsche 911, author and photographer Randy Leffingwell provides a year-by-year overview of Stuttgart's most famous car, from the original 901 prototype to today's technologically advanced GT2 and GT3 derivatives and the latest 992-generation 911. Along the way, he highlights the racing, prototype, and limited-production cars—offering the most complete reference available to these top-tier sports cars.

 In this book, you'll find the air-cooled cars of 1963 to 1998, then the water-cooled 911s of 1998 to present day. With behind-the-scenes info on the evolution of this iconic sports car, this book offers the detail craved by Porsche enthusiasts. Illustrated throughout with images from Porsche's own historical archive and complemented by the author’s stunning photos, along with detailed technical specification tables, The Complete Book of Porsche 911 offers a thorough account of one of the most beloved enthusiast cars ever produced.

 

