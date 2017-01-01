The Eastern Front: Armour Camouflage and Markings 1941 to 1945

Authors: Steven J. Zaloga and James Grandsen, Hardbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780853685838, 1989 Reprint of 1983 First Edition**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Much literature has been published on the armour camouflage and markings of German forces on the Eastern Front, but very little has appeared on the other armies involved.

This new book, coauthored by Steven Zaloga - author of Modern Soviet Armour, Modern American Armour and Blitzkrieg - fills this considerable gap, and provides information on the smaller nations, whose participation in this theatre of war has been all but forgotten.

Most military buffs are hardly aware of the employment of armoured vehicles by Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Finland or many of the other allied states of the great powers in the Second World War. Special attention has been paid here to these little-known combatants, and brief surveys are given of the use of armoured forces by some of the more obscure countries.

The section on the Soviet Union contributes greatly to what little is known about their markings and, with the help of East European sources, the authors have tracked down details of some hitherto undiscovered insignia. Equally interesting are the photographs of armoured vehicles of the eastern European states allied to Nazi Germany, which is an aspect of the history of the Second World War that the current Communist regimes have tried to suppress.

The nations whose armoured vehicles are covered here are: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechoslovakia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia. Arranged in country-bycountry order, the topics covered for each nation include, where known, camouflage painting, national, unit and tactical insignia, tactical numbering and any other markings that have been noted. With over 150 photographs, 56 colour plates and over 220 unit insignia in colour,

The Eastern Front represents the most complete documentation yet published on the heraldry of mechanized warfare in eastern Europe during the Second World War.

