Triumph 350 & 500 Unit Twins 1957 to 1974: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Author: Peter Henshaw (Marque Expert) , Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781845847555, First Published, 2014

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side.

Benefit from Peter Henshaw's years of Triumph experience, learn how to spot a bad bike quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right bike at the right price!

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Triumph community, to whether a 350 or 500 unit twin will suit you and your lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the 350 or 500 unit twin of your dreams.

Models covered:

3TA, 51A Speed Twin, Tiger 90, T1 00A Tiger 100, T1OOSS Tiger 100,

T100 Tiger 100, T1 00S Tiger 100, Ti OUT Daytona, T1 00C Trophy 500,

Ti OUR Daytona, TR5T Trophy Trail/Adventurer, T1 00D Daytona Series 2



