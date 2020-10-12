Triumph 350 / 500 Unit-construction Twins 1957 - 1974 Bible

Author: Peter henshaw, Justin Harvey-James, ISBN: 9781845849030, 160 pages, paparback, published in 2019

Want to be an expert on Triumph's 350 and 500 unit-construction twins? Here is everything everything you need to know about these classic machines. Alongside the headline-grabbing bikes - the Bonneville and Trident - Triumph built a whole series of smaller 350/500cc machines, with all the style of their bigger brothers, but lighter in weight, easier to ride and now cheaper to buy. The Triumph 350/500s played a key role in the company's success through the 1960s, in North America as well as the UK. The range included everything from the original 350cc 3TA, a mild mannered tourer, to the final Daytona Tiger 500 (a modified version of which won the Daytona 500 race in 1967), and the TR5T trail bike. This comprehensive book covers the complete history of these bikes, with details of model variants, advice on buying and living with a Triumph 350/500, technical specifications, and a list of useful contacts.