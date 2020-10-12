Triumph 350 / 500 Unit-construction Twins 1957 - 1974 Bible

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781845849030
UPC:
9781845849030
MPN:
9781845849030
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Triumph 350 / 500 Unit-construction Twins 1957 - 1974 Bible (9781845849030)
  • Triumph 350 / 500 Unit-construction Twins 1957 - 1974 Bible (9781845849030)
$79.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: Peter henshaw, Justin Harvey-James, ISBN: 9781845849030, 160 pages, paparback, published in 2019

Want to be an expert on Triumph's 350 and 500 unit-construction twins? Here is everything everything you need to know about these classic machines. Alongside the headline-grabbing bikes - the Bonneville and Trident - Triumph built a whole series of smaller 350/500cc machines, with all the style of their bigger brothers, but lighter in weight, easier to ride and now cheaper to buy. The Triumph 350/500s played a key role in the company's success through the 1960s, in North America as well as the UK. The range included everything from the original 350cc 3TA, a mild mannered tourer, to the final Daytona Tiger 500 (a modified version of which won the Daytona 500 race in 1967), and the TR5T trail bike. This comprehensive book covers the complete history of these bikes, with details of model variants, advice on buying and living with a Triumph 350/500, technical specifications, and a list of useful contacts.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Road Racing History of the Triumph 500 Unit Twin Road Racing History of the Triumph 500 Unit Twin Back Cover

Road Racing History of the Triumph 500 Unit Twin

Panther Publishing Ltd

$69.95
Author: Claudio Sintich,  ISBN: 9780956497505, Paperback, 196 pages A wonderful book on the amazing racing history of the 'fast but fragile' Triumph 500 Unit Twin. From the Daytona...
Out of stock
The Triumph Speed Twin & Thunderbird Bible The Triumph Speed Twin & Thunderbird Bible Back

The Triumph Speed Twin & Thunderbird Bible

Veloce Publishing

$150.00
The Triumph Speed Twin & Thunderbird Bible covers All 5T 498cc &6T 649cc models 1938 to 1966. Auhtor: Harry Woolridge, ISBN: 9781904788263, Hardback, Published in 2010, 144 pages. •...