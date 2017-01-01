  Loading... Please wait...

World Car Catalogue 1967

London Iliffe Books Ltd
Automobile Club Of Italy, Hardbound, 672 Pages, ASIN: B001E3DT5A, Published in English in 1967 **VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION - TATTY DUST JACKET***

