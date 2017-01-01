WW2 Jeep Military Portfolio

Compiled by T.Richards, Softbound, 140 Pages, ISBN: 9781855202177 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
CONTENTS
5 The Jeep Life July 20 1942
13 Jeep Thoroughbred & Classic Cars March 1984
16 American Austin-Bantam Motor Trend Nov. 1964
17 Blitz Buggy from Butler Car Life Jan. 1965
22 Leaping Lena Joins the Army Popular Science Oct. 1941
30 Born for Battle Petersens Four-Wheel Drive Book 1976
40 This Jeep can Swim Popular Science June 1943
44 Amphibious Vehicles TM June 1975
47 Seep Story Army Motors Spring 1981
48 The True History of the Ugly, Loveable Jeep American Legion Feb. 1967
54 The Quarter-Ton Four-by-Four Jeep Old Motor 1968
58 It Doesn't Pay to Invent a Jeep True Automotive Yearbook No. 2 1953
62 1/4-Ton Military Truck Four Wheeler Dec. 1952
68 The Jeep - MB/GPW TM9-803 Feb. 22 1944
72 Lubrication Order L09-803 July 16 1945
73 The Great Jeep-plan Challenge Winter 1968
77 Post Card Review 1941-1945
81 Willy the Jeep Goes Home Army Times April 9 1979
83 The Jeep and How it Grew Outdoorsmen Spring 1952
93 Servicing the Jeep Motor Trader Sept. 15 1943
101 Meet the Jeep Autocar Dec. 4 1942
106 Peeps Under Test Cross-Country Trials Motor Nov. 25 1942
110 At the Wheel of a Jeep Autocar May 14 1943
114 Maintenance Made Easy Motor June 1943
116 The Innards of a Jeep Motor Age June 1943
118 Birth of the Jeep Light Car July 1943
120 Servicing the Willys Jeep Engine Automotive Digest May 1944
126 The Jeep as a Trials Car? Autocar Jan. 12 1945
128 Engineering Development of the Jeep Motor Feb. 14 1945
130 Airborne Jeeps Autocar June 8 1945
132 Americanalysis - Civilian Jeeps Motor Aug. 8 1945
133 The Truth about the Jeep Motor Sport Sept. 1945
136 Jeeps Old and New Autocar June 28 1980
138 Without Class or Rank Thoroughbred & Classic Cars June 1980
