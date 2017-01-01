WW2 Jeep Military Portfolio

Compiled by T.Richards, Softbound, 140 Pages, ISBN: 9781855202177 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CONTENTS

5 The Jeep Life July 20 1942

13 Jeep Thoroughbred & Classic Cars March 1984

16 American Austin-Bantam Motor Trend Nov. 1964

17 Blitz Buggy from Butler Car Life Jan. 1965

22 Leaping Lena Joins the Army Popular Science Oct. 1941

30 Born for Battle Petersens Four-Wheel Drive Book 1976

40 This Jeep can Swim Popular Science June 1943

44 Amphibious Vehicles TM June 1975

47 Seep Story Army Motors Spring 1981

48 The True History of the Ugly, Loveable Jeep American Legion Feb. 1967

54 The Quarter-Ton Four-by-Four Jeep Old Motor 1968

58 It Doesn't Pay to Invent a Jeep True Automotive Yearbook No. 2 1953

62 1/4-Ton Military Truck Four Wheeler Dec. 1952

68 The Jeep - MB/GPW TM9-803 Feb. 22 1944

72 Lubrication Order L09-803 July 16 1945

73 The Great Jeep-plan Challenge Winter 1968

77 Post Card Review 1941-1945

81 Willy the Jeep Goes Home Army Times April 9 1979

83 The Jeep and How it Grew Outdoorsmen Spring 1952

93 Servicing the Jeep Motor Trader Sept. 15 1943

101 Meet the Jeep Autocar Dec. 4 1942

106 Peeps Under Test Cross-Country Trials Motor Nov. 25 1942

110 At the Wheel of a Jeep Autocar May 14 1943

114 Maintenance Made Easy Motor June 1943

116 The Innards of a Jeep Motor Age June 1943

118 Birth of the Jeep Light Car July 1943

120 Servicing the Willys Jeep Engine Automotive Digest May 1944

126 The Jeep as a Trials Car? Autocar Jan. 12 1945

128 Engineering Development of the Jeep Motor Feb. 14 1945

130 Airborne Jeeps Autocar June 8 1945

132 Americanalysis - Civilian Jeeps Motor Aug. 8 1945

133 The Truth about the Jeep Motor Sport Sept. 1945

136 Jeeps Old and New Autocar June 28 1980

138 Without Class or Rank Thoroughbred & Classic Cars June 1980