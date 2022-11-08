111 VW Bus Stories That You Should Know (111 Places, Shops)

The ultimate insider's guide to the VW Bus

Features interesting and unusual stories about the popular car model

Fully illustrated with 111 full-page colour photographs

The VW Bus is not just a car. It is sentimental, a part of the family. A way of life on wheels. That's why most of them have names. And almost everyone has some sort of connection to the VW Bus. This book offers fascinating stories about one of the most popular automobiles of all time and the most successful camper van in the world - a kaleidoscope from the world of VW Buses. In 111 chapters, you will learn interesting, funny, surprising and emotional things about a vehicle that was originally intended as a simple delivery van and then made history as a multifunctional vehicle concept.

Author Christian Schlueter, himself a passionate fan of the car, tells endearing, detailed and exciting stories about these legendary vans. He presents models with their production history and special features, introduces visionaries and gives an insight into the car industry. He reports on world records and adventure trips, as well as freedom and nostalgia. A wonderful compendium with photos about the world’s fascination with the VW Bus – a must for every fan and lover of this cult car.