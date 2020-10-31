2014 Supercars Season Highlights DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9340601002647
UPC:
9340601002647
MPN:
BHE8197
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

History made in earnest on the Mountain; a breakout year for a young star; and the indisputable dominance of a recent giant of the track in 2014, the V8 Supercars Championship once again delivered pulsating drama and re-affirmed its status as one of the world’s premier motorsport categories. 

 As yet another spectacular season entered its endgame, the focus shifted to Jamie Whincup and his shot at immortality. Could the reigning champ clinch an unprecedented sixth driver’s championship in seven years? After yet another dominant season, Whincup had amassed an almost unassailable lead heading into the final rounds, with only Mark Winterbottom, Shane Van Gisbergen and Craig Lowndes within sight in the rear-view mirror. But there was no slip-up for Whincup: the Holden man held his nerve and closes out the season to stand alone as the only six-time Champion in the 54-year history of the Australian touring car category. But it wasn’t all his show this year: 2014 saw the debut of Volvo on the V8 Supercars circuit and produced a rising star in Scott McLaughlin, Bathurst witnessed history as Chaz Mostert won an action-packed Great Race from last place on the grid, while Nissan, Volvo and Mercedes all added grunt to the battle pack and threatened the age-old dominance of Ford and Holden.

Strap yourself in and relive all the high-octane highlights from the 2014 V8 Supercars Championship!

Cat No BHE8197

View AllClose

Related Products

2008 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002586)
Add to Cart

2008 Supercars Season Highlights DVD

Chevron

$39.95
The 2008 V8 Supercars Championship Series was a year of celebrations and farewells. It commenced with the Clipsal 500 celebrating 10 magnificent years of racing and, after 14 hard fought rounds, it...
2010 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002609) 2010 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002609)
Add to Cart

2010 Supercars Season Highlights DVD

Chevron

$39.95
BHE8193 2010 Supercars Championship Series Highlights  Bar Code 9340601002609 Single DVD Running Time 4 Hours The 2010 V8 Supercar Championship Series will be remembered as one of the most...
2011 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002616)
Add to Cart

2011 Supercars Season Highlights DVD

Chevron

$39.95
2011 saw the V8 Supercars Championship season dominated from the outset by Triple Eight drivers Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes. Whincup, eager to regain the drivers’ Championship he had...
2012 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002623)
Add to Cart

2012 Supercars Season Highlights DVD

Chevron

$39.95
The 2012 V8 Supercars Championship season started in a familiar fashion with the Triple Eight Racing VE Commodore of Jamie Whincup dominating proceedings in the early stages of the season. Whincup...
2013 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002630) 2013 Supercars Season Highlights DVD (9340601002630)
Add to Cart

2013 Supercars Season Highlights DVD

Chevron

$39.95
Between the opening event in Adelaide and the Grand Finale in Sydney some nine months later, extraordinary scenes played out on raceways across Australia and beyond its shores, as the 2013 V8...