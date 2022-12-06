50 First Victories - NASCAR Drivers' Breakthrough Wins

• The careers of all successful auto racers start with their first win—Richard Petty at Charlotte, Dale Earnhardt at Bristol, Jimmie Johnson at Fontana, Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen.

• Chronicles the journey of NASCAR’s best as they drive their way to that landmark first victory. For some, it came on an out-of-the- way dirt bullring now lost to all but memory; for others the breakthrough win was scored on one of auto racing’s giant superspeedways before thousands of fans and the all-seeing eye of television.