Description
• The careers of all successful auto racers start with their first win—Richard Petty at Charlotte, Dale Earnhardt at Bristol, Jimmie Johnson at Fontana, Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen.
• Chronicles the journey of NASCAR’s best as they drive their way to that landmark first victory. For some, it came on an out-of-the- way dirt bullring now lost to all but memory; for others the breakthrough win was scored on one of auto racing’s giant superspeedways before thousands of fans and the all-seeing eye of television.
• Journalists Al Pearce and Mike Hembree have been along for the ride for much of NASCAR’s long history. With a combined ninety years of coverage of one of America’s grassroots sports, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the stories of these fast-and-furious heroes, drivers who ran to the ragged edge—and often past it— in pursuit of the checkered flag that waits at the end of the road.
Additional Information
Book Title:
50 First Victories - NASCAR Drivers' Breakthrough Wins
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
192
Author:
Al Pearce , Mike Hembree
