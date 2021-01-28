A Century of BMW - The Company Since 1916 (Manfred Grunert)

Hardcover book, Published in 2019, 567 pages, English text

The BMW Group and its products have been fascinating us for 100 years. Now the comprehensive history appears in simple language and richly illustrated. On more than 700 pages, we see the beginning since 1916, from the engine manufacturer to one of the most successful automobile companies of the present with the legendary brands BM, . Rolls Royce and Mini. In ten chapters, it shows the development in different fields like engine construction, motorcycles, automobiles or motorsport. The book appears in an English/German edition.