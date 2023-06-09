With A Life In Range Rover you will discover the story of Range Rover since 1970.

This book describes and explains main adverts from around the world. In addition, you will have some stories about Range as record with the first Diesel. And to complete a selection of best catalogues also from around the world.

Word from the editor

Fifty five incredible years, five superb generations and so many incredible advertisements essential catalogs and stories that have marked its history. Discover the history of the Range Rover like you've never read it before! Welcome to 'A Life in Range Rover', the first book to tell the Range Rover adventure through its advertisements, catalogs and never tell stories.

Author's word

I like Range Rovers, I've had several and I still have an L322 and a Classic. They are the only vehicles that I bought, then regretted having sold and therefore bought back, “ j’aime Range Rover”. I like the very quirky and so British humor that remains attached to all Range advertising campaigns. Finally, it is so rare and so pleasant, as a consumer, that advert speak to you as an intelligent person, able to appreciate a message delivered on several levels of understanding! This is unfortunately very unusual on the part of car manufacturers.