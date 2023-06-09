Description
With A Life In Range Rover you will discover the story of Range Rover since 1970.
This book describes and explains main adverts from around the world. In addition, you will have some stories about Range as record with the first Diesel. And to complete a selection of best catalogues also from around the world.
Word from the editor
Fifty five incredible years, five superb generations and so many incredible advertisements essential catalogs and stories that have marked its history. Discover the history of the Range Rover like you've never read it before! Welcome to 'A Life in Range Rover', the first book to tell the Range Rover adventure through its advertisements, catalogs and never tell stories.
Additional Information
Book Title:
A Life in Range Rover
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Francois Bouet
