Admission 7/6 - E.v. Starr Snaps The 60s Speed Merchants (Tim Beavis & Guy Loveridge)

Limited to maximum of 400 copies, Hardcover, published in 2021

Go back to the 1960s, where there were far fewer professional photographer opportunities available to record motorsport meetings. Teams back then were far less PR savvy, security at race meetings was more relaxed, and a nod and a wink of politeness often went a long way, which meant that enthusiastic amateurs could occasionally take opportunities and sometimes gain access to areas most people today can only dream of.

So it was of Mr E.V. Starr, who took some great photos on slide film for his own pleasure, not knowingly having gained any form of press pass or accreditation to get them. Recording images of Brabham, Hill, Clark, Surtees and more, not in posed positions, but going through their routines in the pitlane and out on the track. And he kept them all to himself, for decades afterwards.

After his death, a box of these slides went up for auction in Sherborne where the book’s author bought them, identified the rarity of the subject matter, and realised that these should be brought to the public’s attention.

That is the ambition of this book, looking back to a classic decade of Formula One and more, and includes reflective lookbacks with Christianne Ireland (daughter of Innes Ireland), John Surtees, Jack Lewis, Geoff Brabham, Damon Hill and Jackie Oliver, adding perspective and colour to the images.

Mr Starr was not only enthusiastic (a trait that afflicts many fans that follow sport), but also gifted, with a good eye for subject composure and subject matter. And a respectful reverence of just being there. And the subject matter has been given the same level of reverence in the book’s presentation, with the pictures dominating the page and just the right amount of text alongside.

This is the first book by Tim Beavis, whose involvement in motorsports includes having raced saloons and written articles for magazines and race programmes, and he has linked up with fellow racer, author and publisher Guy Loveridge to give this book just the right amount of presentation for the fan of racing’s historic past.

This is definitely a book to start a new collection for the novice follower of the sport, or to add to the tomes held by an experienced historian, and I am happy to recommend this. There is even the prospect of another volume (or four!) to cover other decades of imagery, and I cannot wait to see more of these gems.