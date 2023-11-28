Dingwort-verlag

Alfa Romeo Prototipi 1948-1962

Description

In times past, leading Alfa Romeo engineers were also great motorsports enthusiasts. Although they were presumably fully occupied with development of the firm’s production cars, in the years between 1948 and 1962 they nevertheless managed to create some spectacular sports prototypes. Many of these were created in close cooperation with outside firms.

This book contains information about the following vehicles:

6C 2500 COMPETIZIONE

6C 3000 COMPETIZIONE

DISCO VOLANTE 3000

DISCO VOLANTE 2000

3000 CM

3000 PR

1900 SPORT

2000 SPORTIVA

GIULIETTA SPIDER TIPO 750G MONOPOSTO

750 COMPETIZIONE

ALFA ROMEO – ABARTH 1100

ALFA ROMEO – ABARTH 1000

CONRERO SPORT 1150

GIULIETTA GT

BERLINETTA AERODINAMICA TECNICA

CONRERO ALFA ROMEO

SPORT SPIDER COLLI

PININFARINA GIULIETTA SPECIALE 2 POSTI AERODINAMICA

 

Stefano Agazzi, former director of the "Automobilismo Storico Alfa Romeo", and Alessandro Rigoni, who for years maintained the vehicles in the Alfa Romeo Museum, permitted access to the cars in the museum and unreservedly shared their knowledge. Dr. Marco Fazio, former director of the company archives, the "Automobilismo Storico Alfa Romeo – Centro Documentazione", made available a variety of very interesting documents and informative photos showing many of the vehicles after they were damaged, often severely, in races or test sessions. The majority of the photographs presented in the book have not been previously released.

The book consists of two volumes,

totaling 600 pages:

„Alfa Romeo Prototipi 1948–1962 - Volume 1“,

300 pages, 311 black and white photos and 28 colour photos

„Alfa Romeo Prototipi 1948–1962 - Volume 2“,

300 pages, 302 black and white photos und 49 colour photos

